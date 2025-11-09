iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.07 and traded as high as $32.09. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 19 shares trading hands.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B Carbon ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) by 140.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,338 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 7.38% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Company Profile

The iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (GRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays Global Carbon II TR USD index. The fund is an ETN that tracks a liquidity-weighted index of carbon-related credit plans. The index holds December futures contracts on EUAs and CERs. GRN was launched on Sep 10, 2019 and is issued by iPath.

