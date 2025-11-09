Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Expedia Group Stock Up 17.5%

Shares of EXPE traded up $38.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.25. 7,650,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,855. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $264.20.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $546,405.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,297,902.69. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,042 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $212.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

