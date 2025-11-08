Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.11%.
Ricoh stock remained flat at $8.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $12.20.
