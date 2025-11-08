Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

Ricoh Price Performance

Ricoh stock remained flat at $8.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

