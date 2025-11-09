Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 77.37% and a negative net margin of 1,687.08%.

Immunome Stock Performance

Shares of IMNM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. 1,665,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. Immunome has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Immunome in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Immunome from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Immunome by 81.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 22.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

