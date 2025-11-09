The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 34.03%.The company had revenue of $367.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.09 million.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 4,338,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, CEO Alison Lewis bought 44,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $67,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,342.50. This represents a 149.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Campbell bought 62,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $95,212.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 125,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,864.88. This trade represents a 99.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 137,535 shares of company stock valued at $207,255 over the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,029,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 104.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $304,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Stephens downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.28.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

