DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and traded as high as $15.35. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 84,165 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on DBVT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

The firm has a market cap of $414.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,273.91% and a negative return on equity of 295.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,659,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $9,649,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $9,315,000. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

