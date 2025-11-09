Rockwell Diamonds (OTCMKTS:RDIAF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rockwell Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDIAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.0120. Rockwell Diamonds shares last traded at $0.0250, with a volume of 287,400 shares changing hands.
Rockwell Diamonds Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
Rockwell Diamonds Company Profile
Rockwell Diamonds Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of diamond deposits and natural resource properties in South Africa. The company was formerly known as Rockwell Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rockwell Diamonds Inc in May 2007. Rockwell Diamonds Inc was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rockwell Diamonds
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.