Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Announces Earnings Results

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Exp World had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Exp World Price Performance

Shares of EXPI stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $10.80. 3,208,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,427. Exp World has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -89.99 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Exp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Exp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Exp World in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $12.00 target price on shares of Exp World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Exp World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exp World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Transactions at Exp World

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 10,000 shares of Exp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 497,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,843.80. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 38,700 shares of company stock valued at $403,170 in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exp World by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Exp World by 387.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exp World in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Exp World during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exp World by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Exp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

