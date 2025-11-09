WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.68 and traded as low as $45.51. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 846,531 shares traded.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 127.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

