Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) and Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Financial Survey

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) and Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and Talon International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Crocs alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 5.72% 44.15% 16.12% Talon International N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Crocs has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talon International has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $4.07 billion 1.01 $950.07 million $3.07 25.68 Talon International $32.11 million 0.17 $220,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Crocs and Talon International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Talon International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Crocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Crocs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Talon International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Crocs and Talon International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 3 5 7 0 2.27 Talon International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Crocs currently has a consensus target price of $103.42, suggesting a potential upside of 31.16%. Given Crocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than Talon International.

Summary

Crocs beats Talon International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Talon International

(Get Free Report)

Talon International, Inc. manufactures and distributes apparel components and accessories to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, and mass merchandisers. The company offers a line of metal, coil, and plastic zippers under the Talon brand name; apparel trim components, including tags, labels, buttons, rivets, leather patches, woven labels, heat transfer seals, tapes, ribbons, printed marketing material, polybasic, packing cartons, and hangers; Flex-It films, adhesive films, overlay films, seam sealing tapes; metal fasteners; stretch waistbands, shirt collars, and inner pocketing panels under the Tekfit brand, as well as packaging and other items; and specialty stretch technology for interlinings. It also provides outsourced trim design, sourcing, and management services, as well as supplies custom branded trim components. The company sells its products through its own sales force in the United States, Hong Kong, China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, as well as through sales representatives in Europe. The company was formerly known as Tag-It Pacific, Inc. and changed its name to Talon International, Inc. in July 2007. Talon International, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.