UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

UTG Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and traded as high as $53.00. UTG shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 152 shares traded.

UTG Stock Up 3.8%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $173.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.25.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. UTG had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 55.51%.

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

