Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $479.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.74 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Evolent Health updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Evolent Health Trading Down 17.3%

EVH traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. 8,699,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,930. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.58. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

