GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. GEN Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.The company had revenue of $50.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million.

GEN Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GENK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.70. 152,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. GEN Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GENK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on GEN Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 29.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 1,376,466.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

