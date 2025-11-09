Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and traded as low as $8.55. Pacific Alliance Bank shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.
Pacific Alliance Bank Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.
About Pacific Alliance Bank
Pacific Alliance Bank provides commercial and consumer banking products and services for small to midsize business owners, and employees in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage, commercial, term, commercial real estate, construction, and SBA loans; and lines of credit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Alliance Bank
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Alliance Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Alliance Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.