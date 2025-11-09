Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and traded as low as $8.55. Pacific Alliance Bank shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Pacific Alliance Bank Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.

About Pacific Alliance Bank

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Alliance Bank provides commercial and consumer banking products and services for small to midsize business owners, and employees in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage, commercial, term, commercial real estate, construction, and SBA loans; and lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Alliance Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Alliance Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.