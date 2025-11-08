e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELF. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,296,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,064. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $150.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.61.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $343.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.89 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,147,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 99,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,505. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.23, for a total value of $2,253,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 97,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,633,303.38. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,994,733. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% during the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

