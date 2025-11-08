YETI (NYSE:YETI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $487.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.62%. YETI’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. YETI updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.380-2.490 EPS.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,052,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,602. YETI has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get YETI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on YETI from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Institutional Trading of YETI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in YETI by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 160,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in YETI by 88.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 87.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.