Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

