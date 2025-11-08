ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARKO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ARKO in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $8.00 price target on shares of ARKO and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ARKO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Get ARKO alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARKO

ARKO Price Performance

ARKO stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 1,055,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,785. ARKO has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.79 million, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.78.

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ARKO had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, analysts expect that ARKO will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARKO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in ARKO during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in ARKO during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in ARKO during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ARKO by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARKO by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARKO

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARKO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARKO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.