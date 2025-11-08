AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $34.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. AirSculpt Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AIRS traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,779,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,681. AirSculpt Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.
