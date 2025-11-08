Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $261.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 1,224.47%.

DKL traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.66. 90,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.19%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $48,659.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,135.61. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 1,884 shares of company stock worth $82,410 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 245.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1,186.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

