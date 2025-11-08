PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

PJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price objective on PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on PJT Partners from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

NYSE:PJT traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.83. 282,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,229. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.79. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $190.27.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $447.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.76 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 10.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.8% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 52.8% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 63.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

