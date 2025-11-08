Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Holdings Cut by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 442,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 6.5% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $60,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,611.04. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

PLTR opened at $177.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $422.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.45.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

