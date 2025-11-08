Wall Street Zen Upgrades Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) to “Buy”

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Trupanion Stock Down 8.3%

Shares of TRUP traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. 1,261,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,644. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.39 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $57.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.76). Trupanion had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.81%.The business had revenue of $366.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Trupanion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $388,497.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,016.85. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darryl Rawlings sold 30,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,357,494.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,413,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,173,660.70. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,119. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 940.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 11.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

