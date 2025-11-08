Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 831,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the previous session’s volume of 203,925 shares.The stock last traded at $63.5750 and had previously closed at $64.69.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF by 2,875.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $537,000.

About Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in 25 to 50 companies around the world that are involved in generative artificial intelligence and other related technologies.

