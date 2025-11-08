SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,214 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 3,659 shares.The stock last traded at $21.68 and had previously closed at $23.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUOPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut SUMCO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded SUMCO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SUMCO Stock Down 2.8%

About SUMCO

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

