Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6%

SUPN stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 928,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,870. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.75. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $57.65.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.82 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $315,132.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,933.82. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $623,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,726.96. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,792. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 60,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Read More

