Reviewing iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC)

Profitability

This table compares iCoreConnect and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCoreConnect -263.12% -1,451.73% -171.32% Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of iCoreConnect shares are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of iCoreConnect shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iCoreConnect and Information Analysis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCoreConnect $11.05 million 0.00 -$15.55 million ($63.20) 0.00 Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A

Information Analysis has higher revenue and earnings than iCoreConnect. iCoreConnect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

iCoreConnect has a beta of 31.47, meaning that its stock price is 3,047% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Information Analysis beats iCoreConnect on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution. It also offers iCoreExchange, a SaaS email solution that allows doctors to send and receive secure email with attachments to and from other healthcare professionals; iCoreCloud, ability to backup their on-premise servers and computers to the cloud; iCoreClaims, for processing and managing claims submitted by policyholders or dental care providers; iCorePay, a patient payment processing solutions for payment and revenue cycle tracking; iCoreSecure, secure SaaS solution that solves privacy concerns in the insurance, real estate, financial and many other industry sectors; and iCoreIT, an IT managed services. The company was formerly known as iMedicor, Inc. and changed its name to iCoreConnect Inc. in June 2017. iCoreConnect Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ocoee, Florida.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

