Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Johnson Rice reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $28.66. 2,026,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,188. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 37.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 50.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

