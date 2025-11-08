Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

INSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Inseego in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Inseego and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on shares of Inseego and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Inseego alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Inseego

Inseego Price Performance

Inseego stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 440,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,960. Inseego has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. Inseego had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 4.22%. Inseego has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sound Trading Lp North bought 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $134,843.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,143,769 shares in the company, valued at $19,143,857.17. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 55,001 shares of company stock worth $479,591. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inseego

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 171.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 317,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inseego by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 151,970 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inseego by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Inseego by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 61,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

(Get Free Report)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.