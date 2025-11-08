Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Shares Down 13.1% – Here’s Why

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was down 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

