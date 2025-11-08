Head-To-Head Review: Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL)

Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL – Get Free Report) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Blue Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Blue Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Gold has a beta of 3.79, suggesting that its share price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevali Mining has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Gold 1 0 0 0 1.00 Trevali Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blue Gold and Trevali Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Blue Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Gold and Trevali Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Gold N/A N/A $700,000.00 N/A N/A Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.00 $26.02 million ($0.15) N/A

Trevali Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Gold and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Gold N/A N/A N/A Trevali Mining -6.08% -0.96% -0.41%

Summary

Blue Gold beats Trevali Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Gold

Blue Gold Limited is a gold mining company developing a portfolio of assets anchored by the historic Bogoso Prestea Mine in the Ashanti region of Ghana. Blue Gold Limited, formerly known as Perception Capital Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

