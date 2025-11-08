Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Groupon in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, August 7th. They set a “mixed” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Groupon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Groupon Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of GRPN traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,783. Groupon has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $725.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.79 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The coupon company reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.93). Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Groupon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Groupon will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Groupon by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter worth about $69,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 386.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,547 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

