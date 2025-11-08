TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 2,449,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 730% from the average daily volume of 294,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 price target on TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TNR Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.30.

Get TNR Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TNR

TNR Gold Trading Down 14.3%

TNR Gold Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$18.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.07.

(Get Free Report)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.