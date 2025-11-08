Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Citigroup

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CELH. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Celsius Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.52. 23,647,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $725.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.68 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business’s revenue was up 172.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 221,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,827,812.50. The trade was a 15.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $456,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,921.50. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,975 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 1,476.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 697.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

