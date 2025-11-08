Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 1,053 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.1% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $42,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.88.

LLY stock opened at $923.35 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $955.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $799.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $775.76. The company has a market capitalization of $872.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,314 shares of company stock worth $2,766,929. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

