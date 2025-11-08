H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FUL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Get H. B. Fuller alerts:

View Our Latest Report on H. B. Fuller

H. B. Fuller Trading Up 1.1%

H. B. Fuller stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 251,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,315. H. B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.28%. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that H. B. Fuller will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John J. Corkrean sold 14,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $857,728.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,700.26. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H. B. Fuller

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of H. B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in H. B. Fuller by 141.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in H. B. Fuller by 22,833.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in H. B. Fuller during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 160.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H. B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H. B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.