Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DLX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLX

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 505,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,145. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $454.49 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Deluxe by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.