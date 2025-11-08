Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mistras Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Mistras Group stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 258,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,978. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $378.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.20. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 1.64%.The firm had revenue of $195.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mistras Group

In related news, EVP Eileen Mary Coggins bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $143,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,250. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Mistras Group by 194.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

