Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

GPOR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital started coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gulfport Energy from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gulfport Energy from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

Gulfport Energy Stock Performance

NYSE GPOR traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.27. The company had a trading volume of 256,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.62. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $151.32 and a 52 week high of $210.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.81.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $379.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.18 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

Insider Transactions at Gulfport Energy

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $102,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,692.16. This represents a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulfport Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 337.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

