Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.69.

Get JFrog alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FROG

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG stock traded up $12.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.00. 7,756,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,480. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.02. JFrog has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $60.68.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.The firm had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. JFrog’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 38,159 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,920,160.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,899,512 shares in the company, valued at $246,543,443.84. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 14,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $690,468.78. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 671,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,103,812.02. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,979,800. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in JFrog by 1,086.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in JFrog by 7,185.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter worth about $136,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.