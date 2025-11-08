One Wealth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after buying an additional 5,759,353 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,401,873,000 after purchasing an additional 720,122 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $995,801,000 after buying an additional 394,157 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 172,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,074,678. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $92.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $91.09.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

