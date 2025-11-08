Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,225 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.8% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 50.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after buying an additional 183,085 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 805.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 91,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,822,000 after acquiring an additional 226,960 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of UBER opened at $92.03 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. The trade was a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

