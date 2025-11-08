Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.72, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. Array Digital Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%.
Array Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance
NYSE:AD traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,220. Array Digital Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Insider Transactions at Array Digital Infrastructure
In other news, CEO Douglas W. Chambers sold 93,300 shares of Array Digital Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $7,069,341.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,552. The trade was a 84.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $149,352.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,298.80. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Array Digital Infrastructure Company Profile
