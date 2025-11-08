Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIPS. Bank of America cut their price target on Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. 2,137,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,460. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth about $1,492,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,615,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,361,000 after purchasing an additional 705,188 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

