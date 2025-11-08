SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $86.39, but opened at $93.93. SharkNinja shares last traded at $94.4570, with a volume of 1,897,707 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 9.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.150 EPS.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut SharkNinja from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SharkNinja from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.57.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SN. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 3.0% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in SharkNinja by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.