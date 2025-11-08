CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

CPSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 361,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,534. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.57.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Francis J. Hughes, Jr. purchased 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 438,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,027. This trade represents a 4.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian T. Mackey acquired 16,500 shares of CPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,500. This trade represents a 82.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 71,433 shares of company stock worth $214,012. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

