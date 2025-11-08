Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Position Raised by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 4.1% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 158.2% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $92.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average is $91.09. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 172,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,074,678. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.