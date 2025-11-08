BMO Capital Markets Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $106.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

NYSE:UBER opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $191.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $101.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.09.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at $108,010,721.28. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

