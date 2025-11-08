Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 8th (AAMI, ABCL, ABP, ACFN, ACIC, ADBE, ADT, AEIS, AEVA, AG)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, November 8th:
Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Acorn Energy (NASDAQ:ACFN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.
American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ADT (NYSE:ADT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.
AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.
Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Dover (NYSE:DOV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Graham (NYSE:GHM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.
Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Medifast (NYSE:MED) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.
Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Relx (NYSE:RELX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
RXO (NYSE:RXO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Site Centers (NYSE:SITC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Unity Software (NYSE:U) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Top KingWin (NASDAQ:WAI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a strong sell rating.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
