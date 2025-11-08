Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 8th (AAMI, ABCL, ABP, ACFN, ACIC, ADBE, ADT, AEIS, AEVA, AG)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, November 8th:

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Abpro (NASDAQ:ABP)

was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a strong sell rating.

Acorn Energy (NASDAQ:ACFN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Top KingWin (NASDAQ:WAI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a strong sell rating.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

