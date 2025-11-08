Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 8th (AAMI, ABCL, ABP, ACFN, ACIC, ADBE, ADT, AEIS, AEVA, AG)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, November 8th:

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Abpro (NASDAQ:ABP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a strong sell rating.

Acorn Energy (NASDAQ:ACFN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Top KingWin (NASDAQ:WAI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a strong sell rating.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

