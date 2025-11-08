First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 595,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 192,321 shares.The stock last traded at $34.7850 and had previously closed at $35.23.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.12.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Growth Strength ETF
About First Trust Growth Strength ETF
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
